Fri Jan 29, 2021
Mangal Bagh killed in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: A known Pakistani militant commander Mangal Bagh was killed in a bomb explosion in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday, Afghan officials and locals in the area said. Ziaul Haq Amarkhel, the governor of Nangarhar, said in a statement that the Lashkar-i-Islami terrorist group's leader Mangal Bagh was killed in a bomb blast along with his two security guards.

