JI’s Salman Butt dies

LAHORE: Veteran leader of Jamaat Islami, parliamentarian, labour leader and students' leader, Hafiz Salman Butt, died here Thursday night due to kidney failure.
He was 65 and survived by a widow, two sons and two daughters besides grandchildren. Hafiz Salman Butt elected to national and Punjab assemblies three times since 1985.