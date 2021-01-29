Border situation cannot be ‘brushed aside’: India

NEW DELHI: India has warned China that the expectation that the tense situation between both countries at the border can be brushed aside and life returns to normal, is simply not realistic.

These words were said by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who provided eight broad points that if implemented, could improve relations between India and China. The Indian minister was speaking at an online conference on India-China ties were he said that any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo will be "completely unacceptable". He said that relationship between the two countries today are at a crossroads.