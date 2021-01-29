WhatsApp presents new security feature for desktop version

ISLAMABAD: Instant messaging app WhatsApp on Thursday rolled out its new security feature, enabling users to log in user fingerprint and face identification. WhatsApp took to Twitter and other social media platforms to make the announcement. "Today we’re starting to roll out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop: face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices," it tweeted. "WhatsApp does not see your face or fingerprint data. Chats for your eyes only," it wrote.