Pakistan performed better than global economies: Hafiz

KARACHI/ LAHORE: Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has claimed that Pakistan survived the global economic meltdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic much better than the rest of the world.

He said the global economy suffered 8-fold more damages than that of Pakistan. Shaikh said Pakistan’s GDP growth rate was negative 0.5percent when we were emerging from the first wave of the pandemic, compared to the global growth rate of negative four percent. The world recognises that Pakistan’s economy absorbed the global shocks and performed better, the finance minister claimed. Economies of several countries continue to remain in the woods, he said.

Pakistan’s priority was to primarily protect the people against the deadly virus and the ensuing financial crisis. The government reached out especially to the 15 million poor through cash disbursements, besides offering economic packages to different industries and sectors for their revival.

The finance minister claimed that it is for the first time that the large scale manufacturing sector has shown major growth. He said the Rs20bn deficit that the PTI government inherited has now been turned into positive. The primary balance between government’s income and expenditure is also in surplus, he said.