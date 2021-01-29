NAB welcomes appreciation by TI Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday welcomed the appreciation of Transparency International Pakistan to the NAB and stated that NAB under its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal strongly believes in eradication of corruption and bring big fish to justice so that the looted money from corrupt elements could be recovered and deposited in the national exchequer.

In a statement the NAB stated that TI appreciates NAB’s extraordinary anti-corruption efforts in its report of 2020 under the leadership its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal during the last two years. The NAB announcement stated that Transparency International has released its report of 2020 from Karachi and Berlin, Germany, and Chairman TI Pakistan Sohail Muzaffar has stated that due to extraordinary efforts, the NAB has recovered Rs363 billion in the last two years.