Change in balloting for Senate election: Opp ready to discuss amendment in Parliament

ISLAMABAD: The opposition is prepared to discuss the constitutional amendment for bringing about a change in the balloting procedure for the Senate elections and other electoral reforms in parliament.

Earlier, the government on Thursday announced to bring a proposal pertaining to the constitutional amendment for paving way for open balloting for the Senate election. Talking to The News here on Thursday, PDM Secretary General and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said any constitutional amendment must be taken up for thorough consideration by bringing each and every segment of parliament on board and for the purpose a committee of the two houses should be constituted comprising at least one member of every parliamentary group be part of it. The constitutional reform committee should discuss all proposals for constitutional amendment extensively before consigning the same to Parliament. Abbasi said no constitutional amendment should be placed before Parliament without thorough scrutiny by all sections of Parliament. He said it is satisfying that the government has conceded that open balloting in the Senate would need a constitutional amendment and it would be appropriate for the government to withdraw its presidential reference in this regard.

It is claimed that the open balloting stalls rigging in the Senate; if it is true than open balloting must also be enforced in the elections of assembly members so that everyone should know who voted for whom. He slammed the fact that the current committee of Parliament for reviewing electoral reforms had its meeting in Parliament House on Thursday, but it was adjourned in 22 minutes. “It demonstrates the government’s approach towards legislation and the ruling party member who chairs the committee couldn’t assign the reason for adjourning the sitting in hush hush.” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the PDM party heads meeting on February 4 is tentative since all leaders will have to be in Muzaffarabad on the following day and PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be free on February 3 from his engagements with regard to the wedding of his sister.