7 shortlisted for DC slots

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has shortlisted seven names to be appointed as deputy commissioners in the districts where slots of DCs are vacant. The names include: Irfan Ali Kathia, Shahid Abbas, Rana Shakil, Nauman Yousaf, Asim Javed, Awais Malik and Maryam Khan. These names have been sent to the chief minister for his approval. —Correspondent