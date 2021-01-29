Amir joins Halifax on loan from Wigan

LONDON: Wigan hooker Amir Bourouh has joined Championship club Halifax on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old joined the Warriors’ scholarship system in 2015 from Halifax-based amateur club Siddal and played three games in Super League in 2020.

Wigan assistant coach Matt Peet said: “We feel this is the perfect opportunity for Amir to develop his game and allow us to monitor his performances. “Halifax are a very professional organisation with a smart coach in Simon Grix. Amir is from Halifax and is excited to represent his local club.”