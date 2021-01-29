Where’s my home?

The cost of living in a metropolitan city may possibly never have been as expensive as it is now. Even though the affordable housing scheme that the prime minister launched caters to the middle class, the limit approved for house loans is not reasonable. Also, there is another important issue that the government must look into and that relates to the possession of houses. A majority of people have already invested in different housing schemes which haven’t been completed to date. The allottees have spent their entire lives waiting for the possession of their homes. It is also surprising that our judiciary hasn’t taken any notice of the situation. People have spent their hard-earned money on these schemes and have received nothing.

Delaying tactics used by the Board of Revenue (BoR) have deprived members of an opportunity of being heard. A majority of people who invested in such schemes are senior citizens who cannot deal with court matters. This situation has allowed profiteers to exploit the situation. The higher authorities are requested to have a look at this matter and do something for the people who have been waiting for the possession of their homes for a long time now.

Syed Muhammad Hasan

Baqar Rizvi

Karachi