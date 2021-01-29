Traffic woes

Traffic jams have become a routine matter for the people of Karachi. Encroachments on roads, wrong parking, dilapidated and narrow roads are some of the factors that lead to insane traffic jams. It is also surprising to see that even bridges, that are constructed for the smooth and speedy traffic flow, are unable to control the problem of traffic congestion. In Karachi, however, bridges also witness a huge traffic jam on a daily basis.

The traffic police authorities need to come up with a plan to ensure the free-flow of the traffic on bridges.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi