Building the dam

The government has started work on the Diamer-Basha dam. The height of the dam, when completed, will be 272 metres. It will have an installed capacity of 4,500 MW. It will extend the life of the Tarbela dam by 35 years. The completion date is expected to be 2028. It is suggested that suitable accommodation be built near the dam to minimise travel time for vendors, suppliers and service people who would be required to visit the dam site from time to time.

Presently, the closest place where one can stay is Chilas, which is 41 kilometres away from the dam, or Dasu, which is 173 kilometres away. Due to poor road surface and ongoing construction work, the traffic has to be stopped many times. Either Wapda or FWO can build hotels for the accommodation of the people who will be working there. Once the dam is completed, these hotels could be further developed as tourist resorts.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad