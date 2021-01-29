Strong opposition?

Eleven political parties formed an alliance – the PDM – to become the voice of the downtrodden who have suffered a lot under the unsatisfactory performance of the PTI. It is worrisome that the PDM’s stance to topple the sitting government to bring prosperity in the country now looks like a distant dream. None of the action plans announced by the PDM has been implemented so far.

It seems that every political party is more interested in pursuing its own interests. If our leaders really want to address grave challenges faced by the country, they should work together to help the people.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad