The issues surrounding the revelations that have come forward in the case of Broadsheet and the people who hired it to recover assets, are becoming more and more complex. In the first place, as the full list of names, which were put forward in a London court when Broadsheet was given its compensation award against the Pakistan government, comes forward, there's bound to be greater confusion and a further demand that the accountability process in the country be made completely fair and transparent. The failure to do so over the years has made it extremely difficult for people to hold any faith in how accountability proceeds. And there's also anxiety that accountability is limited to a certain number of people, mostly those belonging to the political opposition, rather than the whole range of politicians, as well as those belonging to other departments and other institutions which make up the state of Pakistan.

The government has appointed Justice (r) Azmat Saeed as the sole commissioner in the Broadsheet affair. He will hold the same powers as a high court and therefore will be immune from contempt or other similar actions. Justice Saeed was a part of NAB as deputy prosecutor general at the time when the Broadsheet affair first began. In addition to this, the PML-N has also pointed out he is on the Board of Governors of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital – though it is far from clear if this in any way disqualifies him from holding accountability provided he can do so fairly and justly. In addition to this, there's also the issue of how the government is proceeding in the matter. The latest steps in the Broadsheet issue come at a time when the PML-N has been repeatedly stating it will not accept any judgement from Justice Saeed. How can accountability be held when one party to the whole affair is not ready to accept the verdict? Anyone who carries out accountability or is involved in this process must himself be seen as being above-board and the whole matter carried out in a transparent manner so that there can be no doubt in the minds of people about its findings.

This has been one of our principal mistakes from the start. The failure to make accountability transparent has rendered it extremely controversial. At this time, we have reached a point where nobody is really willing to put forward any faith in NAB or its actions. This has been openly stated by politicians belonging to the opposition, and also some who are affiliated with the government. There's also the question of whether the recovery of assets is any way to deal with corruption. Surely preventing assets from being stolen must be a primary aim. All these things need to be thought about better and possibly discussed in parliament, so that the controversy surrounding accountability can be brought to an end.