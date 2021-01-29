Railways restores crashed online reservation system

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) has restored the crashed online reservation system after passing two days.

The online reservations system of Pakistan Railways was crashed on January 26 due a fault, developed in the main server of the central computer system. The Pakistan Railways Chairman Dr Habibur Rehman Gilani told The News on Thursday evening that the countrywide online reservation system was restored.

Earlier, the electronic system of e-ticketing and financial and human resources of the PR had collapsed on Tuesday (January 26) and online reservation offices were disconnected from the main server. Additionally, the data since 2016 to up till now was lost.

The chairman claimed that PR has restored online seat reservation system by using the host server of the National Telecom Corporation. Additionally, data on finances, salaries, pensions, etc also have been restored.

Talking to The News, the chairman said the PR had made a high level inquiry committee, consisting of senior officials, to probe the matter as to what caused the crash of the main server. “I can say anything about the reasons after the report of the inquiry will be finalised”, he said.

When the chairman was asked about the reports that Indian hackers had hacked the PR computer system and data, he replied that he could not comment on that until the inquiry committee report was furnished. The spokesman of PR, Ijazul Hasan Shah, however denied the reports of involvement of hackers from India in the crash of PR website and reservation system. He said there was no evidence that the system was hacked since it was crashed due to problems appearing in the main server. According to some reports, due to the unavailability of online reservation system for two days, Pakistan Railways suffered a loss of Rs60 million.