MSF hands over emergency section to Timergara hospital admin

TIMERGARA: An international organisation, Medicines Sans Frontiers (translated as Doctors Without Borders), has handed over emergency department to the DHQ hospital Timergara after serving there for several years.

The MSF used to provide services in the emergency department including emergency patients as well as delivery cases. Abdullah, the MSF country representative, said at the handing over ceremony that MSF has been providing emergency medical care to patients at the District Headquarters Hospital for the last 11 years and has so far provided emergency medical assistance to more than 1 million patients. He said that more than 96,000 children have been born under MSF facilities at the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Sadat Hassan and DHO Muhammad Nazir were also present on the occasion. The area residents demanded the government to extend the tenure of MSF so that it continues serving locals.