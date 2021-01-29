No force can dent Pak ties with Arab countries, says Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said no force can affect Pakistan's relations with the Arab Islamic countries.

“Pakistan will further strengthen its relations with Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries and change in the US Administration will not affect Pakistan's relations with the Arab Islamic world,” he said while talking to the international Arab media here on Thursday.

Tahir Ashrafi said: "We hope that the new US president will play an effective role in resolving the Palestinian and Kashmir issues."

He said Saudi Arabia is the center of faith and unity of the Islamic world, adding, "I consider Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman's Vision 2030 as an attempt to strengthen the Islamic Arab countries economically and financially." Tahir Ashrafi noted that Pakistan is the most important country in the entire Islamic world and said Pakistan is the only nuclear power in the Muslim world and a country with a strong army and nation.

He said Pakistan has been weakened by corruption, adding “Pakistan's political, military and religious leadership has the same position with regard to the Arab Islamic countries.” Prime Minister Imran Khan has never endorsed any forum parallel to the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) nor is it possible to do so, adding Pakistan’s policy towards Arab Islamic countries has not changed following the new president in the US. Tahir Ashrafi also underlined that Pakistan's foreign policy is subject to Pakistan's interests. “Pakistan can never imagine any distance in relations with Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries.” He said Saudi Arabia is not a weak country and the leadership of the entire Muslim Ummah stands united with Saudi Arabia.