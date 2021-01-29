Resolution filed in Punjab PA against financial fraud

LAHORE: A PML-N MPA filed a resolution in Punjab Assembly against alleged financial irregularities and fraud of Rs75 billion in Punjab.

The resolution was submitted by Hina Pervez Butt. In the resolution, she alleged that financial irregularities and frauds worth more than Rs75 billion surfaced during the PTI’s rule. “In just one financial year of the present government, there is financial irregularities of Rs75 billion in Lahore and across the province,” she alleged in the resolution.

She added that Auditor General of Pakistan highlighted the corruption, irregularities and frauds. She in the resolution demanded exposing corrupt elements who gulped Rs75 billion and these corrupt elements should be held accountable.