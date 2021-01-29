close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
January 29, 2021

World Bank lauds Wasaâ€™s steps taken to curb urban flooding

National

Our Correspondent Â 
January 29, 2021

LAHORE: World Bank has appreciated the steps taken by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to curb urban flooding.

These remarks were given by representatives of World Bank in an online meeting held here on Thursday at Wasa head office. The meeting was chaired by Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz who briefed the World Bank delegation on rainwater drainage issues in cities in Pakistan last year.

He briefed the delegation on steps taken by Wasa Lahore for drainage of rain water in Lahore to control urban flooding. He informed the meeting that an underground water tank has been constructed for efficient drainage of rain water.

Syed Zahid Aziz further briefed the meeting about the benefits of constructing underground water tanks. He said that other than rainy season, the underground water tanks can be used for public parking. Participants discussed rainwater management in Karachi and Lahore and praised the steps taken by Wasa Lahore in the rains last year.

