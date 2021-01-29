LAHORE: Weeks after Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab busted a gang involved in leakage of question papers, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Thursday announced putting on hold recruitment/appointment process of hundreds of posts in several provincial administrative departments.Â

A PPSC spokesperson said that the matter shall be reviewed by the PPSC as per its mandate given in Regulation No 63 of PPSCâ€™s Regulations 2016 and added further action after revision/rectification shall be taken in due course.