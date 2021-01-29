Secret ballot for Senate polls can’t be changed overnight: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: PPP’s parliamentary leader in Senate Sherry Rehman said the entire method of upper house elections cannot be amended piecemeal before an electoral exercise as it cannot cherry pick which laws to amend and which to ignore.

“Electoral reform is an important duty. “It must be undertaken with consensus and care, not “fixed” like a cricket match, overnight to suit the outcome of one election for one party,” she said while talking to The News on Thursday when asked about the PPP position on government bringing constitutional amendment in Constitution for open ballot in the Senate.

She said the PPP has made its position very clear that the secret ballot is protected by the Constitution for all elections except the prime minister and chief ministers. She said the single transferable vote protects against the dominance of big majorities so that different nationalities can also aspire for a voice in the federation.

She said transparency is important to us more than to the PTI, but revisions to the Constitution and electoral reforms cannot be made to suit one election when a government has lost control of its MPs.