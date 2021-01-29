Change in balloting for Senate polls: Opposition ready to discuss amendment in parliament

ISLAMABAD: The opposition is prepared to discuss the constitutional amendment for bringing about a change in the balloting procedure for the Senate elections and other electoral reforms in parliament.

Earlier, the government on Thursday announced to bring a proposal pertaining to the constitutional amendment for paving way for open balloting for the Senate election. Talking to The News here on Thursday, PDM Secretary General and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said any constitutional amendment must be taken up for thorough consideration by bringing each and every segment of parliament on board and for the purpose a committee of the two houses should be constituted comprising at least one member of every parliamentary group be part of it.

The constitutional reform committee should discuss all proposals for constitutional amendment extensively before consigning the same to Parliament. Abbasi said no constitutional amendment should be placed before Parliament without thorough scrutiny by all sections of Parliament.

He said it is satisfying that the government has conceded that open balloting in the Senate would need a constitutional amendment and it would be appropriate for the government to withdraw its presidential reference in this regard.

He reminded that if the open balloting is made valid for the election of the Senate members, the same should be allowed for the members of assemblies. It is claimed that the open balloting stalls rigging in the Senate; if it is true than open balloting must also be enforced in the elections of assembly members so that everyone should know who voted for whom.

The party heads meeting could be put off for February 6, he said. He recalled that the proposed meeting of the party heads would be exceptionally significant in the backdrop of the political developments taking place in the country.