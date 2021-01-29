Senior cops reshuffled

PESHAWAR: A number of senior officers, including the senior superintendent of police operations, Peshawar, were transferred on Thursday.

According to a notification, Yasir Afridi was posted SSP, Operations, Peshawar as his predecessor Mansoor Aman is leaving for a mid-career management course.

Also, Zahoor Babar Afridi was posted as district police officer Abbottabad, Abdul Rauf Babar was transferred to Punjab while Sadiq Baloch was also relieved for MCMC.