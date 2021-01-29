Govt asked to improve Saidu Sharif hospital

MINGORA: People have been facing a host of problems at Saidu Sharif Hospital, local sources said.

They said that patients were facing lack of facilities and claimed that even oxygen is sometimes not available at the health facility.

Some locals complained that several staffers of the hospital also remained absent from duties. They demanded the government to improve the Saidu Sharif and other hospitals, so that locals do not need to approach other hospitals in big cities of the province.