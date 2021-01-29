close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2021

Govt asked to improve Saidu Sharif hospital

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2021

MINGORA: People have been facing a host of problems at Saidu Sharif Hospital, local sources said.

They said that patients were facing lack of facilities and claimed that even oxygen is sometimes not available at the health facility.

Some locals complained that several staffers of the hospital also remained absent from duties. They demanded the government to improve the Saidu Sharif and other hospitals, so that locals do not need to approach other hospitals in big cities of the province.

Latest News

More From Peshawar