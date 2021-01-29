8 more test positive for Covid in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: Eight more suspected patients reported positive for the coronavirus in the district on Thursday.

Officials said that eight patients identified as Muhammad Sarir Khan, Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Sher Shah, Shakil Khan, a 67-year old woman, Fazal Rahim and Naseer Khan tested positive for the Covid-19.

The locals complained that the number of coronavirus-infected patients was increasing with the passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the fast-spreading viral infection.

They said that more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus.

They appealed to the officials to implement the SOPs in letter and spirit so the viral infection pandemic could be stemmed in the area.