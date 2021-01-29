close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
BR
Bureau report
January 29, 2021

MoU inked for research collaboration

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The City University of Science and Information Technology (CUSIT), Peshawar, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)with Urban Policy Unit ( UPU) to collaborate in joint research projects.

The MoU signing ceremony was held on the varsity campus located on the Dilzak Road.

Humayun Khan, Deputy Director, Communication & HR from UPU, Engr. Dr.Mehboob Alam, Dean and, Architect, Naseer Ahmed Khan Orakzai, Head of the Department of Architecture, CUSIT, were present on the occasion along with other senior officials of the university.

