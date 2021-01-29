close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
January 29, 2021

Obituary

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
January 29, 2021

PESHAWAR: Mohammad Shahid Khan, a former general manager, Pakistan State Oil, member of its board of directors, passed away on Thursday.

He was laid to rest at a well-attended funeral the same day.

His Qul will be offered at the family residence, 6C, Gul Mahar Lane, University Town, Peshawar, on Saturday.

He was the father of Mohammad Harris Zeb (PARCO) and Mohammad Amir Zeb and brother of Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan,(Deputy chairman, Planning Commission), brother-in-law of Dr Iqtadar Baber, Dr Inamullah Gandapur and Qazi Mir Ahmad ( former GM of National Transmission and Despatch Company).

Latest News

More From Peshawar