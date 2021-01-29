PESHAWAR: Mohammad Shahid Khan, a former general manager, Pakistan State Oil, member of its board of directors, passed away on Thursday.

He was laid to rest at a well-attended funeral the same day.

His Qul will be offered at the family residence, 6C, Gul Mahar Lane, University Town, Peshawar, on Saturday.

He was the father of Mohammad Harris Zeb (PARCO) and Mohammad Amir Zeb and brother of Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan,(Deputy chairman, Planning Commission), brother-in-law of Dr Iqtadar Baber, Dr Inamullah Gandapur and Qazi Mir Ahmad ( former GM of National Transmission and Despatch Company).