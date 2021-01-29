Agreement signed to set up shelter homes in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa government on Thursday signed an agreement with Pakistan Baitul Mal for establishing shelter homes (Panagahs) in the province.

A ceremony to this effect was held here at Chief Minister Secretariat, with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan as chief guest.

Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and MD Pakistan Baitul Mal Aun Abbas were also present. The agreement was signed by Director Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Deputy Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mal.

As per the agreement, eight shelter homes will be established in the province, out of which two will be established in the provincial capital and one each in all the divisional headquarters.

The shelter homes will be set up with an estimated cost of Rs680 million, out of which 50% will be borne Pakistan Baitul Mal and 50% by the provincial government.

The shelter homes are expected to be functional by mid-April this year, having a capacity to accommodate 100 individuals each for night stay. The shelter homes will provide free of cost night stay facility, meals and allied facilities to homeless people, transit passengers, labourers and other vulnerable segments of society.