KP decides to amend rules on plastic products

PESHAWAR: In the exercise of the powers conferred by section-31 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Act, 2014, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to amend the KP Prohibition of Non-Biodegradable Plastic Products and Regulation of Oxo-Biodegradable Plastic Products Rules, 2017.
They included in rule 2, for clause (b), the following shall be substituted, namely: “(b) Non-biodegradable plastic product” meaning a plastic product that is not oxo-biodegradable and is specified in the schedule appended to these rules:”
For rule 3, the following shall be substituted: namely, “Prohibition of manufacture, sale, distribution, use or import of non-biodegradable plastic products and exo-biodegradable shopping bags or carrier bags. (1) There shall be ban on the following plastic products for their manufacture, sale, distribution, use or import: (a) non-biodegradable plastic products: and (b) shopping bags or carrier bags made of oxo-biodegradable plastic product having handles or gussets, provided that the flat bag made of non-biodegradable oxo-biodegradable without handles or gussets are allowed to be manufactured, sale, use or import for the purposes of industrial packing, municipal waste, hospital waste hazardous waste.”
A license or permit, issued before the issuance of this amendment notification to any person for the manufacture, sale, distribution, use or import of products, mentioned in sub-rule(1) shall stand cancelled on the issuance of this amendment Notification.