MPA seeks debate on teachers’ appointment through NTS

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi on Thursday submitted an adjournment motion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to seek a debate on the reported irregularities and corruption in the appointment of teachers through NTS.

In a statement on Thursday, he said the government was appointing teachers and conducting examinations for the vacancies in the education department but added that irregularities and corruption had been reported in these examinations.

He said the violation of merit created unrest and disappointment among the candidates throughout the province.