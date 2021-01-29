Kuwait keen to invest in agri sector

ISLAMABAD: Kuwaiti government on Thursday expressed interest in helping Pakistan develop its agriculture sector and participate in mega development projects in the country.

Ali Sulaiman Al-Saeed, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs, Kuwait along with Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Nasar Abdul Rahman Jasser Almutairi called on Atif Bokhari, chairman of Board of Investment

Ali Sulaiman said both the countries share a strong and historic relationship at many levels. There is further scope in enhancing trade and investment opportunities bilaterally. He showed interest in the field of agriculture and labour. “We are capable and have capacity to develop infrastructure.”

He appreciated the efforts of nurses, doctors and engineers working in Kuwait and said in future professionals from Pakistan in different fields would be welcome to work in Kuwait. As both countries are interested to increase investment ties, Kuwait Investment Authority may be invited to participate in mega projects.