Fri Jan 29, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2021

Forex reserves fall to $20.106bln

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell $14 million, or 0.06 percent, in the week that ended January 22, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $20.106 billion, compared with $20.120 billion in the previous week.

The SBP’s forex reserves decreased $15 million to $12.998 billion, it added.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the commercial banks slightly fell to $7.108 billion from $7.106 billion, it added.

