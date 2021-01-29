CPEC Authority chief visits LCCI

LAHORE: CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (Retd) on Thursday assured his full support to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for its plan to hold Gwadar business moot in Gwadar in March, a statement said.

Talking to Lahore Chamber President Mian Tariq Misbah, he said that it is a huge project that can change the destiny.

The work on CPEC project is in full swing and underdeveloped areas are being given importance.

The CPEC Authority chairman stressed the need for projecting CPEC as a regional connectivity initiative to make Pakistan emerge as an economically developing state. “Prime objective of CPEC is to improve the lives of the people of Pakistan by building an economic corridor, promoting bilateral connectivity, construction, explore potential bilateral investment, economic and trade, logistics and people-to-people contact for regional connectivity,” he said.

This mega project include integrated transport and IT systems, including road, rail, port, air and data communication channels, energy cooperation, industrial & economic zones, agricultural development, socioeconomic development, tourism cooperation and people-to-people communication, etc, he added.

The LCCI president congratulated both Pakistani and Chinese governments, armed forces of Pakistan, contractors, logistic companies, construction companies and every individual who has been involved in turning this dream into reality.