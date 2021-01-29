RINSTRA valued at $20mln

KARACHI: RINSTRA, country’s first digital platform for content creators, has been valued at $20 million on the basis of project industry trends in valuation of similar businesses in emerging and frontier markets, a statement said on Thursday.

According to the handout, the startup has the potential to become one of the fastest growing companies in the digital world from Pakistan.

It said the demand for content and entrepreneurial enthusiasm for creating new content for the digital space was pushing the boundaries of content imagination and creativity for such platforms with original and indigenous ideas.

The platform, according to RINSTRA, aims at encouraging Pakistani content makers to produce great content for the platform and claims to offer a greater share of revenue generated than the existing market rate.

It said RINSTRA was floated as an idea at the DICE Foundation, USA’s annual meeting, adding that the proof of content was approved and initial seed money obtained from US Pakistani diaspora of approximately $500,000 was invested to create the platform.

Other local Pakistani applications and platforms were serving as a streaming service for news and entertainment channels or as video-on-demand services, while RINSTRA stood apart because it was open for Pakistani content creators making it the first user-generated platform in Pakistan, it said.

In addition to that, RINSTRA has begun commissioning content with established names like Haseen Moin, Mehreen Jabbar, etc. whilst also providing young filmmakers with a platform for their content.