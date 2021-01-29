Gold prices down Rs50/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs50/tola to Rs112,950/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday.

Similarly, price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs44 to Rs96,836, it added.

In the international market too, gold rates decreased $4 to $1,842/ounce.

Jewellers claimed the rates in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates increased Rs20 to Rs1,320/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also rose Rs17.11 to Rs1,131.68, it added.