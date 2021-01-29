close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 29, 2021

Gold prices down Rs50/tola

Business

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 29, 2021

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs50/tola to Rs112,950/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday.

Similarly, price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs44 to Rs96,836, it added.

In the international market too, gold rates decreased $4 to $1,842/ounce.

Jewellers claimed the rates in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates increased Rs20 to Rs1,320/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also rose Rs17.11 to Rs1,131.68, it added.

Latest News

More From Business