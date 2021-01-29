‘Kamyab Kissan’ launch today

Islamabad : The government will formally launch the ‘Kamyab Kissan prorgamme’ today (Friday) to extend all possible technical and financial assistance to farmers under the banner of Kamayab Jawan Programme.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sahiwal on Friday to distribute tractors and cheques among the young people who are qualified to get loan for livestock sector[under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme]," special assistant to the prime minister on youth affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said in a video message.

He said he was extremely happy that the farmers, who lagged behind due to shortage of resources including agricultural equipment, plants and tractors would become part of the ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Programme, which would eventually help them in achieving success in the sector.