Short stories created in strain-filled situation

Dr. Feroze Alam’s short stories are highly engaging. His descriptions of story characters young and old, both women and men across cultures and epochs are remarkable, with lesser details that speak volumes. He addresses the interwoven web of coincidences through the captivating style of storytelling.

The story ‘Dhanak Ka Aathwaan Rang’ is about a cancer patient, who ultimately becomes healthy despite doubts, raised by his medical reports. He had a firm belief that tough times never last and one of his colleagues kept reminding the physician that that prayers change things.

‘Efayay Ehd’ is the story of an aged couple. Both wife and husband pledged not to live artificially with the help of medical apparatuses in case of heart failure. It shows the conflict between the patient’s undesirable wish and the sense of duty of a physician.

In ‘Mamta Ka Qarz’, a mother abandons his son. Jarring memories rupture whatever tenuous bond the son and mother could manage to forge. Aching sense of separation from the mother and the psychiatric son’s perception of his mother adds to his brain’s perpetual ailment. In the first and final reunion with his mother, the son acting impulsively because of his wounded heart kills her.

‘Katra Katra Zindgi’ describes the conflict between a young girl, suffering from an eternal muscle disease, and her desire to commit suicide in order to avert intolerable moment-by-moment pain and the most agonizing legal responsibility imposed on a caring physician about how to deal with the patient.

‘Ufaq Kay Os Paar’ reveals the humanitarian value of sacrifice in the USA society. An American man voluntarily gives his blood and bone marrow to save the life of an ailing girl.

‘Nazuk Aabgeenay’ deals with the upbringing of kids in a foreign land. The narrative switches between a young girl and her mother and father, showing parents’ limited perspectives about how an Eastern girl should behave in Western society and the budding girl’s dissimilar viewpoint. The story mirrors its impact on family relationships. Despite growing up together, the girl and her brothers are treated in a different way, and the parents cannot bring themselves to see things from the daughter’s point of view.

In ‘Sohaagan,’ fate is shown to have fulfilled the dream of a woman against all the odds. She strongly believed in the Eastern image of a woman all set to sacrifice everything for her husband. Science is unable to explain how destiny worked in her favor.

‘Sonami’ uncovers the dual personality of an apparently loving USA-born boy, whose father was always proud of his obedient and noble son. However, in the end, he commits suicide after torturing and killing his wife. Dr. Feroze Alam’s storybook is a fascinating peek into the darkest corners of life.