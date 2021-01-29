Four more die of COVID-19

Rawalpindi : Another four patients have lost their lives due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths so far caused by the disease from the region to 1,061 while as many as 123 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the twin cities taking the tally to 53,563.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday has revealed that the virus claimed three more lives from ICT and one from Rawalpindi. To date, a total of 472 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported from the federal capital from where a total of 41,076 patients have been registered. From Rawalpindi, as many as 589 patients have lost their lives due to the illness out of 12,487 patients so far tested positive from the district.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 104 patients have been reported from ICT while 19 from Rawalpindi. To date, a total of 39,079 patients from ICT have achieved cure from the disease while the number of recoveries from Rawalpindi got to 11,628 after recovery of 38 patients in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, there were a total of 1525 active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital and 270 in Rawalpindi district. According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, only 14 confirmed patients from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the region on Thursday while 256 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.