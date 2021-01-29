Cricket in Karachi

I live near the National Stadium, Karachi. During both national and international cricket events, residents living in the area get badly affected. Apart from residential buildings, the area also has the city’s big hospitals, a private university, pharmacies, and other essential shops. Many people cannot reach the hospital or other healthcare institutes because of blockades on roads. Shop owners suffer major losses because of the closure of their businesses for a long period. There is no denying that it is a positive sign that the country is hosting international teams. However, the cost of this apparently good news is quite high. Road blockades are essential to provide security to foreign players. However, they cause huge problems to residents. At present, the city is hosting the South African cricket team. Later, it will host PSL matches. It means that the authorities will again block roads for security purposes. The relevant authorities need to come up with comprehensive and workable strategies to deal with this problem.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi