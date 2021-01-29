Rights of animals

This refers to the letter ‘Saving the voiceless’ (Jan 27) by Hira Abid. It is quite unfortunate that in Pakistan, people treat animals horribly. Puppies and kittens are even thrown out on streets. When animals feel hungry, they get little food to eat. No one offers food and water to them.

The people need to understand that animals are an important part of our ecosystem. They should learn to be comfortable around them. The government should also take strict actions against the people who are involved in torturing animals.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran