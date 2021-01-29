Without salaries

Teachers who work at private schools are appointed at a low salary which is not enough to meet monthly expenses. Many schools pay less than Rs16,000 – which is the minimum wage – to their teachers. Almost everyone is allowed to set up a school in a residential area. This liberty has allowed profiteers to make huge profits without paying decent salaries to teachers.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all schools were closed for more than seven months. During this period, many teachers didn’t receive their monthly salaries. According to schools, they didn’t receive any tuition fee and that they didn’t have any money to pay salaries. The government has totally ignored this matter. There hasn’t been any help from the authorities for teachers who were deprived of their lawful salaries.

Hina Jillani

Karachi