Fri Jan 29, 2021
Principles of governance

January 29, 2021

This refers to the article ‘Xi Jinping Thought’ (Jan 24) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. I agree with the writer’s opinion and would like to further add that true leadership is based on ‘inspiration, cooperation, mutual respect, quietude or peace of mind, accountability, keeping the public always in perspective, and ensuring the rule of law’.

It is hoped that our leaders understand these universal, egalitarian principles of governance to enable Pakistan’s rapid growth in every field.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore

