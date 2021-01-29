Pricemeter.pk reach Polo Cup main final

LAHORE: Pricemeter.pk qualified for the main final of the Tenacious Pricemeter.pk Polo Cup 2021 after outsmarting ASC polo team by 11-5 here at Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Thursday.

Marcos Panelo stole the show by smashing seven goals. The remaining contribution came from Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Farooq Amin Sufi, who converted a brace each. Form the losing side, Muhammad Raza thrashed three tremendous goals. Lt Col Omer Minhas and Lt Col Mashood converted one goal apiece.

Both the sides started the first chukker on a high note, banging in a brace each and made it 2-all. ASC played better polo in the second chukker as they converted two goals against one by Pricemeter.pk to gain 4-3 lead.

After that Pricemeter.pk made a strong comeback and slammed six goals to earn a healthy 9-4 lead.