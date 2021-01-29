Yasir, Nauman put Pakistan in control with late strikes

KARACHI: Pakistan were within striking distance of what would be one of their biggest Test victories in recent times after taking three twilight wickets to put South Africa in deep trouble here at the National Stadium on Thursday.

And as expected it was the spin duo of the seasoned Yasir Shah and debutant leggie Nauman Ali, who did the trick as they snared three wickets within a space of ten runs to put Pakistan in control of the first Test.

Though the home team ended day three at the top, their dominance was threatened by a defiant batting display from the South African top order, who gave the visitors hope after the Pakistanis had piled up a 158-run first innings lead.

It took 67 overs for the Proteas to bring themselves back into the Test but Pakistan wrested control of the match within a quick span of just 33 deliveries as Yasir scalped opener Rassie van der Dussen and star batsman Faf du Plessis and Nauman got rid of Aiden Markram.

South Africa were 187-4 at close, just 29 runs ahead of Pakistan with six second innings wickets in hand. Nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj was unbeaten on two and captain Quinton de Kock was yet to open his account.

With two more days still to go, Pakistan have ample time to wrap up a much-needed win in what is South Africa’s first Test in almost 14 years in this country.

And the one man who can play the lead role in achieving such victory – Yasir Shah — is confident that the Pakistanis will finish the job.

“There is ample break in the pitch and there is a bounce as well. So we will try to get South Africa out tomorrow as quickly as possible which will eventually help us as we will have to bat last in this match,” he told reporters after ending the day with 3-53.

Both Yasir and Nauman will be looking to exploit South Africa’s weaknesses against spin on the fourth day when the low and slow pitch is expected to offer ample assistance to the duo.

South Africa began their second innings positively with openers Markram and Dean Elgar putting up a stand of 48.

Elgar suffered a nasty blow on his left hand after being hit by a rising delivery from fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. He fell to Yasir for 29 with stumper Mohammad Rizwan taking an excellent diving catch. Elgar was later taken for x-rays which ruled out any fracture, according to team officials.

Markram was joined by van der Dussen and together the duo patiently took Proteas towards safer waters with a 127-run stand for the second wicket. The two batted effortlessly and kept the scoreboard moving and in the process blunted the Pakistani attack for 50 odd overs. Despite all his guile Yasir was unable to break the partnership. The pace trio of Shaheen, Hasan and Faheem Ashraf struggled. Hasan did manage some reverse swing but it wasn’t enough.

Finally in the 68th over of the innings, Yasir ended van der Dussen’s 205-minute knock and then dismissed Du Plessis for 10 to regain the upper hand for Pakistan. Van der Dussen made 64 with five fours.

Just four balls after Du Plessis’ dismissal, Nauman took the key wicket of Markram caught by Abid Ali to put the Proteas on the back foot. Markram, who hit his eighth Test fifty, made 74 with the help of 10 fours after more than a five-hour stay on the crease.

Earlier, Pakistan extended their first innings lead with their tail making useful contributions to the overnight total of 308-8. No. 11 Yasir Shah, who scored a stunning Test century in Australia in 2019, was the chief contributor as he hammered an entertaining 37-ball 38 that included four fours and a six. Hasan Ali (24) and Nauman Ali (21) enabled Pakistan to a sizeable total of 378.

In the morning session, South Africa’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada achieved a major milestone when he bowled Hasan to reach 200-wicket mark in only his 44th Test.

“It’s a massive feat to be included in the club of 200 wickets,” Rabada told reporters. “All you want to do is the best for your team and I am happy and satisfied,” he added. Rabada is the eighth South African to take 200 or more Test wickets. Rabada finished with 3-70 while spinner Maharaj took 3-90.

Score Board

South Africa won toss

South Africa 1st Innings 220 all out (D. Elgar 58, Nauman Ali 2-38)

Pakistan 1st Innings (overnight 308-8)

Imran Butt c sub b Rabada 9

Abid Ali b Rabada 4

Azhar Ali c de Kock b Maharaj 51

Babar Azam lbw b Maharaj 7

Shaheen Shah Afridi b Nortje 0

Fawad Alam c Bavuma b Ngidi 109

Mohammad Rizwan c du Plessis b Ngidi 33

Faheem Ashraf b Nortje 64

Hasan Ali b Rabada 21

Nauman Ali lbw b Maharaj 24

Yasir Shah not out 38

Extras (b1, lb7, nb10) 18

Total (all out, 119.2 overs) 378

Fall: 1-5 (Abid), 2-15 (Butt), 3-26 (Azam), 4-27 (Shaheen), 5-121 (Azhar), 6-176 (Rizwan), 7-278 (Fawad), 8-295 (Ashraf), 9-323 (Hasan)

Bowling: Rabada 27-7-70-3 (nb3), Nortje 27-4-105-2 (1nb), Ngidi 17-1-57-2 (3nb), Maharaj 32.2-4-90-3 (3nb), Linde 13-4-38-0, Markram 3-0-10-0

South Africa 2nd Innings

A. Markram c Abid b Nauman 74

D. Elgar c Rizwan b Yasir 29

R. van der Dussen c Abid b Yasir 64

Faf du Plessis lbw b Yasir 10

K. Maharaj not out 2

Q. de Kock not out 0

Extras (lb1, nb6, w1) 8

Total (4 wickets, 75 overs) 187

Still to bat: T. Bavuma, G. Linde, K. Rabada, A. Nortje, L. Ngidi

Fall: 1-48 (Elgar), 2-175 (Dussen), 3-185 (Du Plessis), 4-185 (Markram)

Bowling: Shaheen 13-1-48-0 (3nb), Hasan 12-1-50-0 (2nb), Nauman 20-7-27-1 (1nb), Yasir 24-6-53-3, Asrfa 6-3-8-0

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK). TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)