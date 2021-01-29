We can win the game: Rabada

KARACHI: Despite seeing his team facing a collapse in batting near the end of the third day’s play, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada hopes that they can still win the game.

“Definitely, that is what we believe and we have to believe as a team,” Rabada told a virtual news conference on Thursday while responding to a question.

“I think Aiden and Rassie batted extremely well. In sub-continent wickets can fall in cluster that way. Tomorrow will be a testing day. We are up for the challenge and we have to be up for the challenge and that’s why we practised so hard for times like these. Hopefully tomorrow we can get runs and set a good total and then bowl Pakistan out in the second innings,” Rabada said.

After conceding a 158-run lead Proteas were reduced to 187-4 at stumps on the third day on Thursday, only 29 runs ahead.

It was a historic day for Rabada as he completed 200 wickets in Test cricket when he dismissed Hasan Ali (21). He is the third fastest South African to reach the milestone as he did so in his 44th Test match. Allan Donald (42) and Dale Steyn (39) are the only two who played fewer matches for reaching this milestone.

He also became the fourth youngest ever in history to reach this mark. The first three are Waqar Younis, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh. It means he is the youngest-ever non-Asian bowler to do so.

And Rabada is very happy. “It’s a massive feat to be included in such a famed list,” he said. “When you start playing you don’t think of these things of being on such a list or thinking about these statistics. All you want to do is to be the best you can. I am really glad and it is satisfying. It is a great milestone, but the show goes on,” the speedster said.

When asked how he can contribute in batting while batting at No10, Rabada said: “I just try to see what I can do for the team in particular situations. That will require me to work on my batting, especially in Test cricket as runs down the order are golden. So whatever chance I get to put the team in a good position, I will be willing to take that chance by both hands. It does require that I work on my batting a bit more.

“This is the first time I am playing here. In the sub-continent we will have to keep a lot of patience. It tests you mentally and physically,” the fast bowler said.

He appreciated the way Aiden played on Thursday. “His innings was today very important. His partnership with Rassie brought us back into the game,” he said. “He is a magnificent player. We have conversations about cricket together. I think he really applied himself very well. He is working on his game. He wants to contribute. He has gone through some challenges just as we all go through.

“Our job is to overcome those challenges. He was constantly in the spotlight and we were also criticised as well. As a player you have to face these challenges. I am happy that he scored runs today. He probably would love to get a hundred. He gave us a real chance in this Test match,” Rabada said.