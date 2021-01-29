Nearly half of Italians want PM to stay: poll

ROME: Some 45 per cent of Italians want Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to stay on, an opinion poll suggested Thursday, after his resignation plunged their virus-ravaged country into political crisis.

The IXE survey showed that 26 per cent favoured snap elections, while 11 per cent would like the outgoing centre-left coalition to return, but under another premier.

A further seven per cent of respondents said they would rather have a new centre-right coalition in power, while 11 per cent of those polled had no opinion. Conte was also confirmed as the country’s most popular politician, with 52 per cent of respondents expressing confidence in him.