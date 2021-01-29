close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2021

PhD degrees awarded

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to two of its students. According to details, Tariq Mahmood has been awarded PhD in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis and Saeed Ahmad in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis. Meanwhile, the PU Examinations Department has declared the results of MA History Part-II annual examination 2020, MA Punjabi Part-II annual examination 2020 and BSc (Engg) Electrical Engineering 6th Semester, 2019. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

Latest News

More From Lahore