PhD degrees awarded

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to two of its students. According to details, Tariq Mahmood has been awarded PhD in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis and Saeed Ahmad in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis. Meanwhile, the PU Examinations Department has declared the results of MA History Part-II annual examination 2020, MA Punjabi Part-II annual examination 2020 and BSc (Engg) Electrical Engineering 6th Semester, 2019. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.