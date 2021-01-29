CCPO inspects police station

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:CCPO paid a surprise visit to Harbanspura police station here on Thursday. He inspected front desk, reporting & record room and other sections of the police station. He checked attendance of the staff along with cleanliness of the police station and record of under custody accused in a lockup. He warned the SHO to improve the cleanliness situation of the police station.