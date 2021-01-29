close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
January 29, 2021

CCPO inspects police station

Lahore

January 29, 2021

LAHORE:CCPO paid a surprise visit to Harbanspura police station here on Thursday. He inspected front desk, reporting & record room and other sections of the police station. He checked attendance of the staff along with cleanliness of the police station and record of under custody accused in a lockup. He warned the SHO to improve the cleanliness situation of the police station.

