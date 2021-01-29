Wasa praised for steps taken to curb flooding

LAHORE:World Bank has appreciated the steps taken by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to curb urban flooding.

These remarks were given by representatives of World Bank in an online meeting held here on Thursday at Wasa head office. The meeting was chaired by Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz who briefed the World Bank delegation on rainwater drainage issues in cities in Pakistan last year.

He briefed the delegation on steps taken by Wasa Lahore for drainage of rain water in Lahore to control urban flooding. He informed the meeting that an underground water tank has been constructed for efficient drainage of rain water.

Syed Zahid Aziz briefed the meeting about the benefits of constructing underground water tanks. He said that other than rainy season, the underground water tanks can be used for public parking.