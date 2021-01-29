Women’s self-reliance stressed

LAHORE:Former Governor Punjab and the President Pakistan Jazba Foundation, Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool has said that without economic self-reliance of women, the concept of women empowerment could not be materialized. He said that women are more than 50% of our population and by ignoring them, the destination of economic prosperity and development of the country couldn’t be achieved.

He stated this while addressing the distribution ceremony of equipment, machines and other articles amongst the skilled women to start/expand their own business, here on Thursday. On this occasion, 50 skilled women were given complete equipment of beauty parlour including parlour chairs, equipment, makeup kits to the beauticians, juki machines, electric motors and machine stands to the dress makers and complete sets of computers to the women working in IT field.

Khalid Maqbool further said that so far Pakistan Jazba Foundation has distributed equipment, machines and other articles worth more than 90 million rupees amongst 900 skilled/small business owner women.